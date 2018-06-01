Summer Band Camp starts June 25

By LARRY GAGE

It’s official – the 2017-2018 school year is over and the countdown to next year has begun. A number of things, however, are scheduled to start up long before the first day of classes, and one item that shows up on the calendar even before the Fourth of July is Summer Band Camp.

Musicians in the Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band have just a few weeks off for summer break and then it will be time to report to the band halls at school and start prepping for that first performance of the marching season.

The PRESS sat down with the Head Director of Bands for the Port Isabel school system, Scott Hartsfield, to check up on the schedule and get his thoughts on what kind of band he expects to have for the 2018 marching season.

Percussionists are the first musicians to report and they will start showing up on Monday, June 25. They will come in the first four days of that week, then take the week of July 4th off, he said.

Hartsfield was asked about why the percussionists are the ones to start things off.

“The nickname of the percussion section is The Battery,” Hartsfield said this week.

