Medina talks summer football preps

Port Isabel Tarpon football player Bryan Medina is already working hard to prepare himself for the 2018 high school football season. The Press sat down with Medina at a local restaurant this week to see how his workouts are progressing and get his thoughts on the upcoming season.

Weight room workouts are on the schedule for most Port Isabel players this summer and Medina is not exception.

“Those (guys) who want to get better show up,” Medina said. And the results have been good.

“Last year at this time I weighed 125 (pounds) and I was bench pressing in the 180s. Now I weigh 138 and I’m benching 215, so I’ve improved a lot,” he said.

