With no coach, 7-on-7 squad coach themselves

Seven-on-seven summer football is now in season and a number of Port Isabel Tarpon players are involved.

The Press stopped by Tarpon Stadium Monday afternoon to look in on the latest practice session and was able to visit with some of the players.

The Port Isabel team is playing in the Harlingen League and played a Los Fresnos team Tuesday night.

Seven-on-seven is a non-contact, all passing version of the game. It gives players a chance to work on certain aspects of the game and have a little fun in the process. Conditioning is important and a month-long schedule of practices and games helps prepare players for the “real game” when practice for fall football begins in August.

