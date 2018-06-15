Letter to the Editor for June 14, 2018

Special to the PRESS

Editor,

In America’s Name

This Administration violates the Constitution at the southern border by forcibly separating children from parents, not communicating where the other is and unable to contact them. Unfortunately most Americans are unaware the 5th Amendment’s “Due Process” clause applies to ALL persons on our soil. We’re also unaware an “illegal” finding and ramifications occur only with entitled due process in immigration cases, too.

Are we like those ‘good’ Germans ‘struggling to believe’ their Nazi government’s many abominations – a Sgt. Schultz “I know nothing, nothing” approach a soothing balm for feigned ignorance? We may need to be forced to look at it just like the Allies did marching civilians through newly liberated death camps; the stench of the crematorium’s smoke and ash rising up the stacks wafting their way for years. Indeed, whatever it takes to gain a sense of things and a moral compass.

As a (retired) career prosecutor I’d have indictments filed for Endangering the Welfare of a Child given the emotional abuse suffered. The average person “gets it” recalling childhood and/or parental experiences.

At trial those in custody describe the process when terrified preschoolers are ripped from screaming, unwilling arms. ICE and contract employees, disgusted by it all, share orders from superiors and depict children crying themselves to sleep in the ‘warmth’ of their cages. In no uncertain terms; transcript page by page of painful details, experts define the psychological terror for exactly what it is – child abuse!

Offenders; from “President 45”, AG Sessions to field agent/contractors, are subject to the International Court at The Hague for crimes against humanity, the UN already taking notice. The post-WWII Nuremberg War Crimes Trials eliminated the defense of “I was just following orders.”

“Guilty!” verdict duly recorded for injustices committed in America’s name.

Respectfully submitted,

Rev. Barry Abraham Zavah

Alpine

Editor’s Note: This letter to the editor was submitted, with the permission of its author, by local resident Madeleine Sandefur.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.