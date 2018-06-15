Maldonado working hard to get ready

By LARRY GAGE

Senior linebacker Robert Maldonado has been hard at work getting ready for the 2018 football season. The Press found him in the weight room at the Port Isabel High athletic department this week and he talked about what he’s been doing in and out of the weight room in preparation for his last season of football.

“I’m still struggling because I’ve been away from lifting for quite a while,” Maldonado told the Press Wednesday. “A lot of us are hitting the weight room, especially since it’s our last year.”

In addition to weight room workouts, Maldonado has been doing a lot of that most traditional of workouts, running.

“I run every morning at 5:00 o’clock.

