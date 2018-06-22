Island crunches data at Spring Break debriefing session

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

South Padre Island Mayor Dennis Stahl introduced the Spring Break public debriefing meeting held on Wednesday, June 13, stating that over the past two years, “the City has become much more strategic, analytical, and data driven.” Stahl emphasized a commitment to transparency. “This evening you’re going to see the most comprehensive report we’ve ever published on Spring Break,” he said of the debrief. “Our goal for this meeting is to have all the facts laid out for you.”

City Manager Susan Guthrie began her presentation by recognizing the efforts of IT Director Mark Shellard. “He has really taken us from an IT standpoint to another level,” said Guthrie. She cited his efforts before and during Spring Break including setting up the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), adding camera locations throughout the City, and for providing “up to 16 hours of daily coverage in the EOC.”

Guthrie also shared a video that was posted online by a bystander of an arrest that took place on the Island, exemplifying the care and professionalism taken by the officers involved. “I think that marked a lot of our strategy during this Spring Break was to have adequate personnel on the Island so that our officers were safe, our citizens were safe, and things were done in an extremely professional manner.”

City Finance Director Rodrigo Gimenez led the presentation on the financial analysis of Spring Break 2018. Gimenez noted an “impressive 15 percent increase” for March sales tax revenues.

