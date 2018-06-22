Ironman: City manager honored for athletic achievement

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Town of Laguna Vista officials surprised their city manager recently by proclaiming June 12 as Rolando Vela Day.

The recognition comes from his dedication to fitness, commitment to the Town and continued efforts to the Texas Ironman marathon, according to Mayor Susie Houston. Vela participated in the competition three times, finishing twice.

“Town staff is proud of him. He encourages a regime of eating well and working out. By having a healthy staff, there is less absenteeism and lower medical bills,” the mayor said.

The Council made the surprise proclamation at the last Town meeting.

The Texas Ironman consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon of 26.22-mile race, that must be completed in a 17 hours period.

