Woodwinds strong in 2018

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Woodwind players sometimes feel neglected and unappreciated. Of the three main sections of the Silver Tarpon Marching Band people tend to think first of the brass and percussion, and woodwinds almost as an afterthought. The winds deserve better, without a doubt.

To gain a better understanding of the role of woodwinds in the overall scheme of all things marching band, the Press recently sat down with PIISD Director of Bands, Scott Hartsfield, to clear the matter up.

“Woodwinds are the little flash, the flare in the show, whereas the brass is more the sustained, the big volume parts of the show”, Hartsfield said this week. “I like to consider the woodwinds as the icing, the little sprinkles on the cake.”

