Martinez looks forward to new season

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS
Two-year varsity veteran Daniel Martinez has his eyes on a more successful football season than last year’s turned out to be. The Press found Martinez at the high school this week, and he took a break from his weight room workout to share his thoughts on the upcoming 2018 season.
“We’re aiming for the top (of the district),” Martinez said. “That’s history,” he said, referring to 2017’s 2-7 record.
“We’re all focused on next year. We just want to get better.”
Martinez is in the weight room five days a week and runs at least a mile every day.
