Church holds blessing ceremony for Oblate prayer garden

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A ceremony blessing Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church’s new Oblate Memorial Prayer Garden was celebrated here on Monday, June 25.

The new facility, at 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, commemorates the arrival of the Oblate Fathers of Mary Immaculate in Point Isabel by boat on Dec. 2, 1849, to establish the Catholic faith in South Texas, and spread as far north as Canada.

Several current priests from remaining Valley Oblate parishes were in attendance for the celebration. A reception will follow the blessing at the garden site. Included were The Rev. Tim Paulsen, OMI, pastor at St. Eugene De Mazenod Parish in Brownsville and the Rev. Roy L. Snipes, pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.