Full slate for Independence Day fun

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Laguna Madre area can celebrate an early Independence Day this Saturday in Laguna Vista.

The first-ever Laguna Vista Fun Run, Parade and Celebration featuring a fireworks show over the Bay, is scheduled June 30 at Roloff Park.

Designed to be a family fun event, the Independence Day celebration introduces a Fun Run that will start at 7 a.m. at Roloff Park. There will be no packet pick up and no timers, City Manager Rolando Vela said. The event is to just bring people together to participate in this Fun Run as a celebration of Independence Day, he said.

