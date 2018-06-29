Police pursuit ends in arrest of partially nude man on the Causeway

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A police pursuit by South Padre Island police (SPIPD) led to the arrest of a man wanted for aggravated robbery in Pharr, law enforcement confirmed this week.

South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith said his department was notified Tuesday by Pharr police that Cesar Agusto Rocha Medrano was wanted for an aggravated robbery they allege he committed earlier that day. Pharr PD officials were tracking Medrano via GPS and estimated he was heading to the Island.

Medrano was believed to be “armed and dangerous,” according an incident report released by SPIPD.

Chief Smith and another officer responded to the call, Smith said, initiating a pursuit that began on the Island but quickly headed towards the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the pursuit, including Cameron County Parks Police and DPS, Smith said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.