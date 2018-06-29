Port Isabel officer serving suspension

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A Port Isabel police officer is currently serving a suspension from duty, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Sgt. Rene Camacho is serving a 7-day suspension and is expected to return to duty by next week, Port Isabel Chief of Police Robert Lopez said. “I can confirm he has been suspended, yes,” Lopez said during an interview in his office Wednesday.

But, the chief declined to provide details on the reason for Camacho’s suspension, citing the issue is still under investigation. “The investigation is ongoing, yes. And as soon as we can clarify some public records requests and wrap up this investigation, we’ll be able to release whatever the law allows us to,” Lopez said.

City Manager Jared Hockema was also reticent to divulge details about the issue Tuesday. “I don’t want to talk about personnel discipline that may have happened to personnel or not,” Hockema said.

