Maxan, Island, The Fingers top priority list

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Capital Projects Committee met Monday for their second meeting in as many weeks to begin the process of prioritizing a list of capital improvement projects the City hopes to address. After a protracted discussion, the committee agreed on the top three projects: improvements to Maxan Street, Island Avenue, and the streets which lie on the eastern side of The Fingers, or Modern Venice.

From the outset of Monday’s meeting, Committee Chair Gary Snyder raised a concern that the committee was attempting to prioritize projects without the benefit of engineering studies of the City’s infrastructure or a comprehensive plan which would outline the City’s long term goals.

“We need to do it right because they’ll (voters) never give us another bond issue again,” Snyder said as the committee discussed issues with storm drains.

As reported in the PRESS on June 28, the committee hopes to forward a prioritized list of capital improvement projects to the Port Isabel City Commission with enough time to potentially put the projects up for a bond election in November.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.