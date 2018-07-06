Rate hike rumors lead to packed water district meeting

By DINA ARÉVALO

A post on Facebook sparked fears among Laguna Madre residents that their water bills could soon see increases of over 100 percent. The post came after the Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) posted notice of a workshop to discuss the “2018 Water and Wastewater Rate and Long-Term Financial Plan,” during which the Board of Directors intended to discuss the results of a rate study.

But, the workshop, which was scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. last Thursday, never happened. Instead, residents — including a large contingent of homeowners from the South Padre Island Golf Course Homeowners’ Association (SPIGCHA) — packed into the meeting room ahead of the regular meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

There, residents who crowded into nearly every available seat, and stood along the walls and into the hallway, instead heard from the water district’s legal counsel, Eddie Lucio, III, who explained the workshop had been cancelled at his request after he’d been contacted by another attorney representing the SPIGCHA.

