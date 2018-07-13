Golf course may see increased police presence

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

South Padre Island Golf Course residents will likely see a greater police presence in the near future.

Laguna Vista Town Council members Tuesday instructed their attorney to draw-up an agreement that would spell out terms for the local police force to use the guard station at the entrance to the golf course for report writing and restroom breaks.

Use of the facility was offered with no associated costs by Jimmy Parker on behalf of the golf course homeowners association.

The Council was divided on the proposal of creating a substation at the location, saying the golf course community would receive greater police protection than the remainder of the town.

Mayor Susie Houston asked, “Why would the golf courses be more important than Orange, Michigan or other areas? Laguna Vista is one town, one community.”

