The band’s back together

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

This week, for the first time this summer, the entire membership of the Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band assembled together for practice.

Percussionists reported first two weeks ago and all band members took last week off for the Fourth of July.

Head Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield reports that all three parts of the new show for 2018 are in and the band will start learning the music this week. Initially, the band will do so in sections before coming together as a whole to try to synchronize their performances.

“It’s all about teamwork,” Hartsfield told the Press this week.

