Proposed water rate increase draws reaction

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A proposed water rate increase in the Laguna Madre area drew opposition at Tuesday’s Laguna Vista Town meeting.

Acknowledging that the Laguna Madre Water District had tabled action on the proposed increase last week, Town Councilman Michael Carter proposed sending a statement to their Board saying Laguna Vista opposes any rate increase.

“We go against electric and gas companies’ rate increases. They can raise their rates. What we can do is say we oppose it…make a statement against it,” Carter said arguing for a written statement to the district voicing opposition to the rate hike.

LMWD board member Herb Houston, present at the Council meeting, said the water district has to raise its rates, due to increasing costs from regulations imposed by state agencies. “We have no choice if we want clean water and sewer service,” he said.

