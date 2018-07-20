Capital project prioritization process continues

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Capital Project Planning Committee met Tuesday to continue discussions regarding the prioritization of several capital improvement projects.

The committee agreed to a number of additional street improvement projects, and considered removing from their priority list a project aimed at improving the City’s park facilities and the Laguna Madre Youth Center (LMYC).

First up, the committee decided to amend a project to improve Lincoln Street in the recently annexed portion of Laguna Heights — a project they added to their priority list last week. The amendment would include add another $40,000 to the project cost for the installation of fire hydrants, making the total cost $440,000.

The committee next identified Windward Street on the eastern edge of town as a priority, estimating it would take approximately $97,000 to fix that street and cul-de-sac.

