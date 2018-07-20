‘It was awesome!’ Turtle hatchling release a big hit for tourist family

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

“They were cute and awesome!” exclaimed young Jamison Nelson, 6, of Spring Branch shortly after several dozen Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings were released on South Padre Island Monday morning.

“It was awesome because I’d never seen one do this before up close,” Jamison said. “I’d only seen it in videos,” he said.

“We always watch the live videos,” explained Jamison’s mom, Desiree Nelson of the videos staff at Sea Turtle Inc. stream online via Facebook Live of sea turtle nesting and hatchling release events.

The Nelson family, including 5-year-old Cameron and father, Gregory, had traveled from Spring Branch, up near San Antonio, down to South Padre Island for their summer vacation. They excitedly hoped they’d be able to catch a hatchling during their stay.

