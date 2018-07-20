District approves purchase of online learning program

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

After gathering input from its elementary school teachers, and observing the results of a pilot program, Point Isabel ISD staff recommended the continued use of an online learning program called Imagine Learning during a meeting of the Point Isabel ISD Board of Trustees Tuesday night.

The online learning program, which will cost $66,000 to license for the 2018-2019 school year, will be used at Derry and Garriga Elementary schools, and was preferred by teachers there over the previous online learning system, Edgenuity, said Ana Holland, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

