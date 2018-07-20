Strunk prepares for start of practice

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

With the start of football practice now less than three weeks away the new coach for the Port Isabel Tarpons is hard at work in preparing for the first day of fall drills on Aug. 6.

The Press found Jason Strunk, hired recently as the Port Isabel High Athletic Director as well as head football coach, in the locker room at the high school this week and he spoke of the challenges and responsibilities of his new job.

The question of having enough equipment on hand is one of a number of pressing issues to be dealt with.

“We’re doing inventory – helmets, shoulder pads, pants,” Strunk said Wednesday.

