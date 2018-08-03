Dominguez seeks community input in first town hall

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Alex Dominguez, currently Cameron County Commissioner for Pct. 2, and soon to be state representative for District 37, held a town hall meeting in Port Isabel Monday, hoping to gather input from locals regarding their questions or concerns about the upcoming legislative session.

It was the first in what Dominguez promises to be several town halls both before and during the 2019 session. The freshman state lawmaker was optimistic and upbeat, outlining the issues he hopes to tackle in the Texas State House of Representatives, while also seeking perspective from community leaders about what issues are important locally.

“It’s in my plans to have town halls in every single one of the cities in the district and to stay in touch with them throughout session,” Dominguez said during an interview at the conclusion of the town hall.

District 37 encompasses South Padre Island, Port Isabel, Laguna Vista, Bayview, Brownsville, Arroyo City, and portions of Los Fresnos and rural San Benito.

Local leaders brought up universal concerns for the state, Dominguez said, including school finance, as well as local ones, such as beach and shoreline management.

Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema brought up development and transportation concerns, in particular, the annexation and modernization of area colonias, and the future of both the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway and the proposed Second Causeway.

