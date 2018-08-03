Shifting Sands: With renourishment complete, officials to study particle movement

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Studies related to the nearshore berm beach nourishment project and resolutions in support of the City’s application for funding through the state’s Beach Maintenance Reimbursement Fund highlighted the Monday, July 23 meeting of the SPI Shoreline Taskforce.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill provided the Taskforce with an update on the nearshore berm nourishment program. He reported that the hopper dredge Bayport has completed its mission of moving 408,000 cubic yards of sand from the Brownsville Ship Channel to two designated placement areas offshore. Hill displayed charts showing the topography of the sea floor in the designated areas before and after the sand was deposited.

