Volleyball practice up and running

It’s that time of year. Even before football teams across the Rio Grande Valley hold their first practice sessions, high school volleyball teams are getting their first practices in. The nets are up, the volleyballs are inflated, and a lot of enthusiastic and athletic girls have shown up at Tarpon Gym this week.

And not a moment too soon. Two scrimmages are scheduled for this weekend and the first match will be played at home next week.

The Press found volleyball Head Coach Julie Breedlove in Tarpon Gym this week, and she shared her thoughts about all things volleyball.

“We’re looking good so far,” Breedlove said Wednesday.

