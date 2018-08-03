Marching band to start outdoor practices

By LARRY GAGE

Members of the Silver Tarpon Marching Band have had a relatively easy time of it so far this summer. Now it’s about to get physical.

Outdoor practices started this week and that means several hours a day will be spent in the main parking lot at the high school beneath the searing sun as directors and students will team up to start doing what marching bands do. That something, of course, is marching.

“We’ll start on the 31st,” Head Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield said Monday. “Woodwinds will go out for a while, then brass.”

The band is currently practicing weekday mornings and afternoons. Evening practices will start next Monday and Tuesday.

