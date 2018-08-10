Back-to-School run set for Saturday

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista is hosting a benefit Back-to-School Run and Walk at Roloff Park on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7 a.m. to promote fitness and to support education.

The cash proceeds and school supplies raised during the activity will be donated to the Point Isabel Independent School District.

“This is our second annual Back-to-School event,” said City Manager Roland Vela. “Finishers’ medals will not be issued. We simply want people to come together to run and walk and to support our children. We are encouraging participants to either pay a registration fee of $10 or bring a bag of school supplies,” he said.

“The Town encourages participants (both teachers and students) to wear their school colors. We want to promote health and fitness while supporting education in Laguna Vista and the Laguna Madre area,” he said.

