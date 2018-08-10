City preps for bond election

By DINA ARÉVALO

The City of Port Isabel is gearing up to pitch a November bond election to residents aimed at providing funding for a litany of capital improvement projects.

The dozen or so projects have been discussed over the last several weeks during meetings of the City’s Capital Projects Committee, which held its last meeting last Friday. On Tuesday, the Port Isabel City Commission mulled the committee’s recommendations and unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance that would order the bond election to be held this fall, on Nov. 6. Commissioner Jeffery Martinez was not present at the meeting.

“This is the first reading of this,” said City Manager Jared Hockema. “There will be a second reading the 14th,” he said.

Hockema described the purpose of the various capital projects committee meetings as identifying what projects the City should consider, and what their associated costs would be.

