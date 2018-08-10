Laguna Madre sales tax solid

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Solid sales tax rebates from the State of Texas point to a healthy economic climate for all cities in the Laguna Madre Area this month.

Laguna Vista, coming off a strong 18.17 percent increase in July, is seeing a net payment in August of $17,033, up 2.19 percent for the same month last year. Year-to-date, the Town has a net payment of $119,125, a 7.42 percent hike over last year for the same eight-month period.

In Port Isabel, the State Comptroller’s office shows City received a net payment of $228,552 in sales tax, up 9.27 over August 2017’s total of $209,145. Year-to-date, the City’s total is at $1,341,002, up 3.79 percent.

