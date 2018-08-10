Island recognizes first responders

By KEVIN RICH

Recognition of civil servants, amending building codes, consideration of event funding, and updates on beach nourishment highlighted the Wednesday, Aug. 1 meeting of the South Padre Island City Council.

Mayor Dennis Stahl awarded six members of the SPI EMT team with challenge coins in honor of their efforts. “It’s no secret that we’re really proud of our police department, our fire department, our beach patrol, our EMTs here on the Island,” commented Stahl. “They do a spectacular job — world class response times — and we’re very grateful for their service.”

The six included firefighter/paramedics Carlissa Reyna, Mike DeLeon, Jose Olivera, firefighter/EMT Felipe Herrera, EMS Lieutenant Oziel Garcia, and Fire Chief Doug Fowler. Police Chief Randy Smith also recognized Officer Claudine O’Carroll for attaining the rank of captain.

