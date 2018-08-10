Letter to the Editor for Aug. 9, 2018

Special to the PRESS

To The Editor,

This letter is in response to a previous letter regarding Laguna Vista’s Independence Day celebration. I’m sure we all agree that July 4 is officially the United States of America’s Independence Day, but just like many families, sometimes we choose to have a birthday party on another day than the actual birthday. This is what the Town of Laguna Vista chose to do. The Town Council wanted to have fireworks this year and felt this was the best day to throw a fabulous birthday for the USA. This allowed residents of Laguna Vista to attend other celebrations on July 4th, while celebrating Independence Day a little early with the best display of fireworks I have ever witnessed.

The Town of Laguna Vista is one of the most patriotic towns you will come across. All you have to do is come by Veterans’ Park on Veterans’ Day or Memorial Day to see hundreds of people from near and far honoring our military men and women. We have people from across the country and other countries attending and paying their respects. You will see hundreds of American flags lining the streets, in front of homes and businesses. Speaking of Veterans’ Park, our park is used as a model for other towns as an example of a well done Veterans’ Park. In our park, we have the only Purple Heart memorial in the Rio Grande Valley. Highway 510, which runs right through the middle of Laguna Vista was designated a Purple Heart Memorial Highway several years ago by the Town Council. This last year, the Town of Laguna Vista erected an aircraft carrier memorial dedicated to the carriers that ended their long lives here in the area. This is the only aircraft carrier memorial in the southwest region of the United States.

So, I invite each of you to come on over to Laguna Vista on Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day or any time to honor and give thanks to those who serve and to those who served.

Mayor Susie Houston

Town of Laguna Vista

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.