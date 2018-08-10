Lady Tarpons open season at home

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpon volleyball team opened the season at home this week, and they lost their first match of the year to La Joya in straight sets Tuesday.

The Lady Coyotes won 25-22, 26-24, 25-19.

The Lady Tarpons were competitive and stayed with La Joya for the most part, but key errors at just the wrong times did them in.

“Our serve-receive was a little off,” Head Coach Julie Breedlove told the PRESS afterwards. “We had a lot of serve-receive errors. And I think when you have serve-receive and passing errors you don’t give yourself a chance to stay in the game.”

