Laguna Vista eyeing new $1.71 million budget

Town of Laguna Vista officials Tuesday a proposed operating budget of $1,713,331 for the coming fiscal year.

Highlights of the financial document include an unchanged tax rate of 0.354124, which is the current tax rate, a 3 percent salary increase for Town employees and the purchase of a rescue boat for the use by the police and fire departments, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

Comparatively, the general operating budget for FY 2017-2018 was at $1,583,066.

A breakdown of expenses projected for the coming year has $624,312 budgeted for the Police Department, $500,968 for Administration, $159,477 for Public Works, $137,961 for the Court, $113,368 for the Library, $103,492 for the Fire Department, $30,250 for Emergency Medical Services, $22,000 for Parks, $16,500 for Building and $5,000 for Animal Control.

