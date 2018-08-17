Routine Maintenance: Committee hears status update on City parks

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Parks and Keep SPI Beautiful Committee discussed park maintenance, feedback regarding the July 4th parade, and the Committee’s social media site during their Wednesday, August 15 meeting. Jon Wilson, with Public Works, also provided an update on completed and planned maintenance at the City’s parks.

Wilson reported that Public Works planted St. Augustine grass covering approximately 1,300 square feet at Tompkins Park. He also noted that butterfly friendly plants, new mesquite trees and a large palm were all recently added to the park.

Wilson also spoke of improvement needs at Turtle Park, including resealing the asphalt in the parking area, fencing in the play area, repainting the gazebo, and to touch up the benches.

