Isabel Y. Garcia hosts ‘Clear the Shelter’ event

Adoption fees waived through Friday

By ALEXA RAY

Special to the PRESS

In what has become an annual tradition, the Isabel Y. Garcia joined dozens of animal shelters across the country in a pet adoption drive known as “Clear the Shelters.” The Port Isabel animal shelter hosted the event — in conjunction with the local NBC and Telemundo television affiliates — hoping to find homes for some 60 dogs and cats last Saturday.

While last year’s event saw large turnout, things were a little slower this year. Lexus Martinez, who serves as administrative assistant at the shelter, reported this year’s adoptions were a fraction of what they were last year. Despite extensive campaigning on digital and print media prior to the event, only 17 animals were adopted in comparison to the 43 cats and dogs that left the shelter last year. Martinez was surprised that more people didn’t show after being so busy the year before, “We marketed the best we could, but maybe people were occupied with getting prepared for school starting on Monday,” she said.

Martinez remained optimistic and was happy to report that several dogs and cats from the Port Isabel shelter found homes during the “Clear the Shelter” drive.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.