LMWD implements water conservation measures

Laguna Madre Water District residents and businesses are now are facing water restrictions as a result of a recently implemented Stage II water conservation measure.

The conservation includes restricting lawn watering on a two-day per week staggered schedule. Residents throughout the area received notice of the restrictions in their August water bill.

LMWD General Manager Carlos Galvan said the voluntary Stage II restrictions are due to the water levels at both the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs falling below 50 percent. If the levels fall below 25 percent, water utilities throughout the Rio Grande Valley will implement much more stringent water conservation measures, which will be mandatory, Galvan said.

For Laguna Vista and Laguna Heights, the decree allows landscape watering only on Mondays and Thursdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

South Padre Island residents and businesses are regulated to Tuesdays and Fridays and Port Isabel can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Washing vehicles, boats, trailers and other mobile equipment is also restricted to these days, the notice indicates. Water use for non-essential purposes is prohibited.

In July 2018, the Water District entered Stage II conservation measures for Mild Water Shortage Conditions.

