Sandcastle Days: Beachside event greeted with perfect weather

By PAMELA CODY
Special to the PRESS
One of South Padre Island’s longest running and most popular events took place last weekend, with the 31st Annual Sandcastle Days setting up shop once again on the shore at Clayton’s Beach Bar.
The family friendly free attraction was graced with picture perfect weather, with minimal rain and thankfully no red tide as in previous years.
This year’s artists did not disappoint, with sculptors from the Netherlands, Canada, Latvia, Washington, Michigan and Texas delighting viewers with their creative and whimsical designs.
Taking first place in the Master’s division was Karen Jean Fralich from Ontario, Canada with her Halloween themed sculpture “Trick or Treat.” This was Karen’s 19th time competing at Sand Castle Days.
Second place went to Abe Waterman from Prince Edward Island, Canada, with his “Facade” creation, featuring a beautifully rendered, gracefully posed semi-nude woman with long hair cascading over her reclining body.
Third place honors went to Joris Kivits, with his intriguing entry “Not an Owl.” Though he has been carving sand since 2006, this was his first time competing on the Island.
Kivits shared his thoughts on his art form on a post next to his sculpture. “I’m still amazed by the relatively small amount of time that is needed to make sand sculptures and the transience and beauty of the material,” the artist’s statement read.
