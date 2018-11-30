Frank Yturria dies at 95

Fellow conservationists recall famed South Texas rancher known as ‘father of ocelot conservation’



Frank Yturria, well-known and respected South Texas rancher, wildlife conservationist, war veteran, and friend to several U.S. presidents, died Monday. He was 95 years old.

Yturria was a World War II and Korean War veteran who later organized Republicans in the Rio Grande Valley in an effort to help elect Dwight D. Eisenhower president.

In 1956, President Eisenhower appointed Yturria to the 23rd Collections District of Texas. Thus began a long tenure under which Yturria served under several roles for both Republican and Democratic presidents.

Under President Ronald Reagan, Yturria served in the South Pacific Commission. Under President George H.W. Bush, he served as the chairman of the Inter-American Foundation. He was later reappointed to the position by President William Jefferson Clinton.

