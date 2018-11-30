Garcia announces retirement

Superintendent has served as educator for 31 years



By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

Point Isabel Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Garcia has announced her retirement, effective Feb. 28, 2019.

Garcia made the announcement to the school board of trustees after Tuesday evening’s school board meeting, before informing her staff in an email sent to the entire district Wednesday morning.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the Superintendent of PIISD for almost seven years,” Dr. Garcia wrote in her letter to district staff.

“When I was hired in April of 2012, I made a commitment to the Board that PIISD would be my only Superintendence. I would serve to the best of my ability and retire from the District,” she continued.

Garcia made mention of her commitment to serve as a superintendent for a single school district in a separate letter notifying the board of trustees of her decision to retire. “I have fulfilled that commitment,” she wrote.

She praised the board, as well as the entire school district staff. “Working alongside a dedicated Board, talented leadership, and amazing teachers has made my job so much more enjoyable. PIISD is blessed to have faculty and staff whose dedication and enthusiasm for education is unmatched,” Garcia wrote in her letter to staff.

Garcia has served as PIISD superintendent for seven years — since her hiring in the spring of 2012. Prior to coming to Tarpon Territory, Garcia worked as an educator in Tennessee, Florida and in the Rio Grande Valley at Edinburg CISD. She also spent several years working in private industry, she said during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

