Tarpons outrun Bulldogs, 75-54

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons overcame a sluggish first half at home and ran away from the Lyford Bulldogs for a 75-54 non-district win Tuesday night.

P.I. remains undefeated at 8-0 on the season and will face Donna North at Tarpon Gym this Friday, Nov. 30.

“It was hard-earned,” Head Coach Mike Hazelton told the PRESS afterwards. “It wasn’t easy. They always play us tough. We played two buzzer games with them last year. We won one and they won one.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.