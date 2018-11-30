Lady Falcons jolt PI, 75-47

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Los Fresnos went out in front early, led the rest of the way, and coasted down the stretch Tuesday night to take the win, 75-47, in a non-district basketball game at Tarpon Gym.

The Lady Falcons improve to 8-3 on the season and the Lady Tarpons fall to 8-4.

Port Isabel stayed close in the first quarter and trailed by four, 18-14, at the start of the second period. By halftime Los Fresnos had P.I. doubled up with a 44-22 lead, and Port Isabel trailed by 19, 54-35, at the end of three quarters of play.

