Wine and Cheese event slated at Events Center

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas from Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church will host their annual “Wine and Cheese” Fundraiser on Dec. 2 at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center. Tickets are $20 each. Tickets may be purchased from any Catholic Daughter. Sponsors are welcomed.

According to their mission, “Catholic Daughters of the Americas strive to embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality, and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all.”

Our Lady Star of the Sea is also sponsoring the Christmas Giving Tree as a means of providing gifts for children from families in need. All are invited to take an ornament from a Christmas tree located at the entrance to the church and donate a toy gift for a child. Ornaments will contain the age and sex of the child so appropriate gifts can be purchased. The actual ornament with the information, and the gift, should be delivered to the church by Monday, Dec. 17.

