Dec 06 2018

BREAKING: Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos announces resignation

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Breaking: Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos has announced his resignation, effective Saturday, Dec. 15.
Pablos has served as secretary for just under two years, having succeeded former Secretary of State  — and former Cameron County Judge — Carlos Cascos on Jan. 5, 2017.
 
“With the midterm elections successfully behind us, and the 86th legislative session around the corner, I believe this would be a good time to begin the process of transitioning out of my position and passing the baton to the next secretary of state,” Pablos said in a statement released less than an hour ago.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2018/12/06/texas-secretary-of-state-rolando-pablos-announces-resignation/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.