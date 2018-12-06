BREAKING: Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos announces resignation

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Pablos has served as secretary for just under two years, having succeeded former Secretary of State — and former Cameron County Judge — Carlos Cascos on Jan. 5, 2017.

Pablos has served as secretary for just under two years, having succeeded former Secretary of State — and former Cameron County Judge — Carlos Cascos on Jan. 5, 2017.