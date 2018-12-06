BREAKING: Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos announces resignation

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com
Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.
Dec 06 2018
By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com
Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.
Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2018/12/06/texas-secretary-of-state-rolando-pablos-announces-resignation/