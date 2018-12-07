Board officially accepts super’s retirement

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees met during a special meeting Wednesday to officially accept the retirement of Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lisa Garcia.

As reported in the PRESS last week, Garcia announced her retirement plans to the board after last Tuesday’s regular meeting. She followed the announcement with a district-wide email sent to staff the following morning.

Garcia’s retirement is effective Feb. 28. 2019.

Garcia came to the district in 2012. She was one of approximately 20 applicants who filed for the position. She began her career in education as a special education paraprofessional in Tennessee, before becoming a special education teacher in Florida.

Returning to Texas, Garcia became a middle school and high school administrator in the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, before transitioning into a role at the Region One Education Service Center.

When she was hired, Dr. Garcia told the board that PIISD would be the only district she would serve as superintendent before retiring. “I think she feels like the district is in very good condition, very good shape, and wants to leave on a high note and I don’t blame her for that,” said longtime Board Trustee Mickey Furcron after Wednesday’s meeting.

“She’s done a great job for us and we’re going to miss her,” he said.

Dr, Garcia implemented substantial changes within the District. Under her leadership, the district became the first in the Rio Grande Valley to pursue a designation as a District of Innovation, as well as to implement a blended learning initiative that transformed Point Isabel’s approach to curriculum and instruction.

“That was her baby, so to speak, and she’s done a great job putting it together and getting the staff on board. I think it’s been a great program for us,” Furcron said.

