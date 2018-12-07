Laguna Vista kicks off holiday season

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Despite the weather being rather frightful most of the day, the skies cleared and the rain stopped, just in time for the town of Laguna Vista to initiate the first round of holiday festivities in the Laguna Madre area last Thursday, Nov. 29 at Roloff Park.

Mayor Susie Houston was on hand to count down to the tree lighting, as well as to introduce the various student performers from schools in both Port Isabel and Laguna Vista. When asked what she enjoys the most about holiday celebrations, Houston said without hesitation, “The children. I’ve been a teacher for 39 years and that’s where my heart is. I enjoy seeing the children perform and sing, and just the joy of the kids coming up to see Santa.”

Children of all ages and their families sipped free hot chocolate and nibbled on star-shaped shortbread cookies, as they watched their family members sing and dance to entertain the crowd. Coach and director Courtney Hill stood with her dancers, the Port Isabel Junior High Silver Stars, cautioning the group of young ladies to take care with their costumes before their performance.

