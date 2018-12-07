CVB report: Sandcastle Days nets $2.2 million ROI

By KEVIN RICH

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Advisory Board (CVA) got an in-depth look at how various special events have fared in terms of providing a return on the investments provided by the CVB during a meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Using data provided by the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Interim CVB Director Mile Flores was able to provide the CVA with a look at precisely which events turned a tidy profit, and which ones cost more money than they generated.

Flores presented the data along with Packaging Manager Marisa Amaya. They began by looking at Kite Fest, a wintertime favorite among Winter Texans and locals, alike.

Flores reported the CVB committed $22,150 for the event, and estimated it generated $1.1 million in spending.

“We think that’s a very significant spend ROI,” commented Flores, speaking of the event’s return on investment.

He added that the family friendly event is in line with the Island’s branding. “It’s families on the beach, it’s kites, it’s easy, it’s friendly, there’s music,” Flores said.

The Board additionally discussed ways to better market the event, as well as to tie it together with school curriculum to attract students and their families.

A report on the Jail Break event followed. The CVB provided $30,000 in funding and the estimated total spending by attendees was $627,070 for the one-day event. The Sand Crab 5K-10K Beach Run was provided $4,726 in CVB funds and the event generated $172,663 in spending according to the report.

And while the CVB invested $25,000 into the weekend-long slate of events known as SPLASH, the estimated total spending by attendees was $194,088. The tax related ROI was reported as a negative 63.5 percent.

