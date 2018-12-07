Joy to the World! Island rings in holiday season with tree lighting, parade

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

There are elaborate and grand parades across the nation, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, or the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. But, to most Americans, a small town parade is the true embodiment of holiday and community spirit.

After a short tree lighting ceremony led by South Padre Island Mayor Dennis Stahl in front of the City Hall, the action turned to Padre Boulevard, where more than 40 floats, bands and dancing groups marched past crowds of onlookers in the 2018 South Padre Island Christmas Parade.

Local real estate maven Glenda George scored a prime spot on the parade route, directly across from the judges’ reviewing stand on the upper deck of Padre Island Brewing Company. George mused on what she likes about these small town festivities. “I enjoy hanging out with all my friends and family, just watching the locals come down the street with their floats and so on,” she said.

