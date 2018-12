Special to the PRESS

Editor,

A memorial service was held last Saturday at the Island’s Chapel. The service was nice, filled with family and friends … but one of our beautiful nautical-themed ornaments went missing from the Christmas tree. Who would do that to our church, and at a memorial service?

-Darra Fuqua

Laguna Vista

