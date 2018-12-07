Lady Tarpons fall short at Pace, 54-47

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It’s been a rough week for the Lady Tarpons hoops squad. They were one and four at last week’s La Feria tournament, and they lost last night at Brownsville Pace for their fifth straight loss.

This is a team that started 8-3 and now there is just one game left to play before the start of district season next week.

“I don’t think we’re playing as well as we could be playing,” Lady Tarpons Head Coach Hannah Burleson said Wednesday. “Even so we’re playing mostly bigger schools, and these games are preparing us for district.”

That old basketball adage, “Play all four quarters” definitely applies here.

