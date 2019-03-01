Council accepts Stahl’s resignation, orders election

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council accepted the resignation of Mayor Dennis Stahl during their regular meeting held on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

At the beginning of the meeting, Stahl took a moment to address the issue. “In my resignation statement I stated that I wanted to focus on my personal physical health, my wife, and family,” he offered. “Please do not be overly concerned and thank you for all the kind words that you’ve said to me over the last few weeks.”

Acceptance of Stahl’s resignation was addressed by Council later in the meeting. “I’m re-prioritizing what is most important in my life,” reiterated Stahl. “The Island is a much better place than when we arrived here in 2014.” He shared that he and his family love the Island and look forward to enjoying it as private citizens.

Stahl assured everyone that he would assist City leaders during the three month transition period. “Great things are coming to this area, very promising things that have been years in the making,” emphasized Stahl.

